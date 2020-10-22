American Legion Auxiliary to do veterans display

The American Legion Auxiliary Pitterle-Beaudoin Unit 189 is planning a display for Veterans Day.
For Veterans Day, Nov. 11, the auxiliary plans to remember veterans or honor current serving military personnel with a display in the Keck Furniture store window on Main Street.
The auxiliary is seeking photographs for the display. For a $5 donation, a photo of the person being honored or remembered will be on display for Veterans Day.
All proceeds will benefit Dogs2DogTags, based in Sheboygan. The organization is committed to working to save at risk, rescued or donated dogs, and then train them to place with deserving service members diagnosed with post combat stress and anxiety at no cost to the recipient.
For more information, visit www.help@d2dt.org.
To reserve a spot in the display, fill out the form above and submit with photo to Mary Petrie, 808 E. Cady St., Watertown, WI 53094.
The deadline is Nov. 2.
