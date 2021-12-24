Watertown Regional Medical Center officially became part of ScionHealth, a new company that launched Thursday following the finalization of LifePoint Health’s transaction with Kindred Healthcare.
Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, ScionHealth operates 79 acute and post-acute care hospital campuses in 25 states. As announced in October, the new health system’s founding facilities include 61 long-term acute care hospitals from legacy Kindred Healthcare and 18 of LifePoint Health’s community hospital campuses.
“We are delighted to officially join ScionHealth,” said Richard Keddington, chief executive officer of Watertown Regional Medical Center. “Being a founding facility for a new health system is exciting, and our team looks forward to having more targeted resources and collaboration opportunities that will help us to serve our patients and communities in new ways. While becoming part of a new health system is a change for us, our community can be assured that our focus remains on providing exceptional care to our patients as well as being a great place to work.”
Watertown Regional Medical Center said in a statement that the transition to ScionHealth will be seamless for patients, providers, and employees. There will be no changes in the hospital’s day-to-day operations.
“Patients will continue to receive great care from the providers they know and trust, and there will be no changes in any services –- or in how patients or providers access care. Watertown Regional Medical Center’s leadership team and name also will remain the same, “ the statement said.
In addition, Watertown Regional Medical Center will continue to have access to resources to invest in its facility, team, and community, as well as support to accelerate its ongoing efforts to enhance healthcare delivery and expand the services available in Watertown and the surrounding communities.
“I am excited to welcome Watertown Regional Medical Center to ScionHealth,” said Rob Jay, chief executive officer of ScionHealth. “Our team looks forward to advancing innovative healthcare solutions, partnering with the community, and being a strong employer in Watertown and the surrounding communities. We are eager to work with Watertown Regional Medical Center’s leaders, employees and physicians to explore new ways that we can improve the health of people across Dodge and Jefferson counties.”
ScionHealth employs approximately 22,000 working across community hospital campuses, long-term acute care hospitals, outpatient centers, sub-acute units, and behavioral health locations. ScionHealth values and will continue to foster strong legacy collaborations -– previously established under LifePoint and Kindred – as well as to develop new, strategically aligned relationships with leading academic medical centers, expert service providers, and solution-driven community organizations.
Watertown Regional Medical Center is a five-star CMS hospital that’s been providing the residents of Dodge and Jefferson counties with healthcare for over 115 years. WRMC’s services have grown to include emergency and urgent xare, primary care, women’s health, orthopedics and sports medicine, heart and vascular, general surgery, neurology, pulmonology, ophthalmology, mental and behavioral, health, and many other services.
For more information, go to www.scionhealth.com.
