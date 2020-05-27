JUNEAU — The Dodge County Fair Association is seeking ambitious, enthusiastic, and outgoing individuals age 18 as of Jan. 1, 2021 to enter the 2020 Dodge County Fairest of the Fair contest.
Scholarship money, gifts, and interview experience are only some of the benefits of being named Fairest of the Fair.
The 2020 Fairest of the Fair represents the Dodge County Fair Association as the hostess of the 133rd Dodge County Fair, and participates in media and promotion events for the fair. Opportunities include radio interviews, main stage and 4-H emcee events and assistance in the planning of the next Fairest of the Fair contest. The 2020 Dodge County Fairest of the Fair has the opportunity to participate in the 2021 Wisconsin Fairest of Fairs contest at the Wisconsin Association of Fairs annual convention.
The 2019 Dodge County Fairest of the Fair, Kennedy Ferron, is a Beaver Dam native and attends the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. Ferron fondly remembers her time spent at the Dodge County Fair and is the reason why she applied in 2019. “Growing up, I showed beef cattle at the Dodge County Fair for many years. Every summer I would see the Fairest of the Fair when I was in the barns, and I always told my parents that I wanted to be just like her someday. Becoming the Fairest of the Fair has given me skills I will carry on forever, it has prepared me as I finish college and go out into the world and find a career.”
This year’s competition process will change in response to current events. The initial round of judging as well as the crowning of the 2020 Dodge County Fairest of the Fair will take place on the night of the press banquet, scheduled for Monday, July 13, at the Bayside Supper Club.
Also new this year, contestants will arrive in the early afternoon and participate in a short series of workshops focused on public speaking, interviewing and media training presented by local supporters of the program.
Do not miss this one of a kind opportunity to gain important life skills while representing the 133rd Dodge County Fair. All applicants for the Fairest of the Fair position will receive gifts from Dodge County sponsors, valuable interview experience, and build self-confidence.
For more information, contact Danielle Clark, Dodge County Fairest of the Fair program coordinator at danielle@mayberryfarmswi.com.
The application can be completed online using Google Forms which can be found on the Fairest of the Fair Facebook page.
All applications must be received by June 19 for consideration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.