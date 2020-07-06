The Lebanon Luckies 4-H club held a zoom meeting June 15.
It was the first virtual meeting held since COVID-19 began. Club officers, members, leaders, and family members were invited to participate.
The club discussed having a future drive-thru ice cream social next month as one of its fundraisers. Members will discuss further details at its July meeting.
The club approved to extend the previous club activity of making cards for residents in nursing homes, and donations for the Community Laundry.
Members are asked to bring these items to the July meeting.
The club also discussed the annual Lebanon Fireman’s Picnic and the 4-H club’s participation, should the annual event take place.
The decision has not been made yet by the Town of Lebanon.
The next club meeting will be held on July 13 at the Lebanon Fireman’s Park.
The club will follow UW-Madison Division of Extension 4-H safety protocol of allowing “small group” programming/activities to occur, social distancing, and other safety/health guidelines.
Club members will receive an email from club leaders for further details prior to next month’s meeting.
