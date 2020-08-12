JUNEAU — A Beaver Dam woman charged with having inappropriate relations with an inmate at the Dodge County Jail made her initial appearance in Dodge County Circuit Court Monday.
Tammy Clipps, 52, is facing a felony charge of second-degree sexual assault by correctional staff. If convicted, Clipps faces no more than 40 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.
According to the criminal complaint, Clipps was a contracted kitchen worker at the jail for several months in 2019 and had alleged sexual contact with an inmate multiple times in the cooler and dry storage area.
Clipps supervised this inmate and worked closely with him because he was a cook, the complaint stated.
Correctional staff allegedly intercepted letters and phone calls that indicated physical contact had occurred at the jail between the two. Correctional staff were also alerted that some inmates were receiving “preferential treatment” such as better food by some contracted kitchen employees, according to the complaint.
When questioned, Clipps reportedly admitted her actions and said that it was consensual. When investigators interviewed the inmate, he denied any contact, but said, “I want to help this woman, but I really want to be with this woman.” The inmate was being housed on a U.S. marshal hold at the Dodge County Jail.
A signature bond was set at $1,000 for Clipps. She is also not to have any contact with the victim.
Clipps scheduled to go before Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Sciascia Sept. 17 for a preliminary hearing.
