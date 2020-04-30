LAKE MILLS — The 31st annual Capitol Conference Academic Honors Banquet was canceled this year due to COVID-19.
All schools in the Capitol Conference, North Division, which include Columbus, Lake Mills, Lakeside Lutheran, Lodi, Poynette and Wisconsin Lutheran Prep.; South Division, Belleville, Cambridge, Marshall, New Glarus, Waterloo and Wisconsin Heights, will still honor each of their academic elite with a plaque commemorating his or her honor.
Lake Mills High School will recognize members from the Class of 2020 for their academic excellence including Lauren Cordy, Samuel Denzin, Anastacia Dressel, Alexis Flick, Virginia Klecker, Magen Polzin, Henry Popowski, Grace Schopf, Camden Schultz, and Ellyn Werner.
