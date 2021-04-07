TOWN OF WATERTOWN — Longtime Watertown Town Chairman Richard Gimler, running as a write-in candidate, was defeated Tuesday by John Thoma.
Thoma received 311 votes, while the write-in candidate, presumably Gimler in most instances, received 121.
Gimler served 38 years as town chairman in Watertown.
He missed the Jan. 5 deadline to submit his nomination papers for health reasons, but said he wanted to continue advocating and working for town residents.
