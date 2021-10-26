Watertown city employees can carryover any unused vacation from 2021 to next year.
This comes on the heels of the Oct. 19 common council meeting, where it was decided to temporarily “sunset” the current vacation carryover limit of five days for the year of transition (2022 only) to allow for carryover of unused 2021 vacation into 2022.
Earlier this year, the finance committee and common council approved various updates to the city’s employee handbook. Included in those changes was a transition to awarding vacation on an employee anniversary date to awarding vacation Jan. 1 annually.
While planning for the Jan. 1 transition, questions arose about how to pro-rate vacation to a Jan. 1 schedule and concerns were received from employees about limits on vacation carryover.
The city’s human resources, payroll and legal staff met to discuss the concerns and suggested to temporarily sunset the current vacation carryover limit.
In their meeting, they also agreed:
• Employees are accustomed to having a full year to use prior to receiving their next “batch” of vacation;
• Most employees have had less than a year to use the vacation awarded on their anniversary date in 2021 and may need additional time to use it prior to receiving their new “batch”of vacation Jan. 1, 2022; and,
• Employees will be allowed to utilize the current (40 hours/five days) carryover request process for 2022 into 2023.
Council members also agreed to permanently adjust the vacation schedule for hourly employees to eliminate the three-month level of vacation and replace it with 10 days of vacation pro-rated to the employee’s hire date.
At the city’s finance committee last week, Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland spoke positively about the change.
She said it helps to create operational efficiency.
“The two changes allow us to shift to annualized vacation while ensuring that our city team members do not lose any benefits,” McFarland said. “One of the changes (the one removing waiting until three months to get vacation) we also believe will be a recruitment tool.”
In an Oct. 13 memo sent to finance committee members by Watertown Clerk/Treasuer Elissa Friedl, it states, “The city team believes that by making these changes, both temporarily and permanently, that we will be able to successfully transition to annualize vacation while ensuring that no employees lose their vacation time.
“These changes will also reduce the potential to annualize vacation time ‘clawbacks’ where an employee is awarded vacation before they have it earned with a full year of service and needs to pay it back via their final payroll,” the memo stated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.