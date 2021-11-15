Watertown man found guilty of gas station robbery

JUNEAU — An 18-year-old Watertown man was found guilty Thursday for armed robbery of a gas station on North University Avenue in Beaver Dam last November.
Avery Bence entered a no-contest plea to a felony charge of armed robbery and a misdemeanor charge of battery. Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Sciascia found him guilty.
Bence could face up to 15 years in prison for the felony charge.
According to the criminal complaint, two younger masked men entered the gas station at 12:44 a.m. Nov. 28. One of the men, who was later identified as Bence, sprayed the clerk with pepper spray and the same person selected several packs of Marlboro Red 72s.
The clerk attempted to detain the men, but they both were able to flee the area on foot. However, the clerk was able to remove the masks on both suspects. Some merchandise in the store was damaged by the suspects, too.
Police obtained the video footage from the assistant manager. According to the criminal complaint, Beaver Dam Police did a Wisconsin Crime Alert on Dec. 1 and found a tip about Bence being the primary suspect.
Investigators spoke to the mother of Bence, who confirmed he was the one in the photos from the gas station. Bence said he was asked by the other people he was with to steal the cigarettes, but refused to identify who he was with that night, the complaint stated.
Bence did admit to investigators he sprayed the clerk with pepper spray.
He also told police he wanted to sell the cigarettes to an 18 or 19 year old because a person needs to be 21 to purchase them.
Bence has a sentencing hearing scheduled Jan. 25 in Dodge County Circuit Court.
