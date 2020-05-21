The Commercial Rehabilitation Program received additional funds to distribute for projects that will stimulate rehabilitation and redevelopment of commercial real estate within downtown Watertown.
Ultimately, the completed projects will increase property values and improve the overall economy. Projects meeting any of these specific goals will be considered:
• Foster new or expanding business;
• Ensure the highest and best use of commercial property;
• Facilitate the development of high quality upper story residential units;
• Attract people into downtown.
Applications are due June 18. Loan terms are subject to the loan committee’s discretion. Interest rate is 2%. Owner must contribute at least 10% cash matching funds.
The goal of the Redevelopment Authority is to distribute the remaining funds of less than $250,000 to support as many projects as possible. Loan applications will be reviewed at the same time to ensure maximum impact can be achieved. Applications are available on the RDA website at watertownredevelopment.org.
To discuss a project, email Kristen Fish-Peterson at kfish@cityofwatertown.org.
