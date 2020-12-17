JEFFERSON — City of Jefferson leaders were happy to kiss a challenging and unpleasant 2020 goodbye Tuesday evening with some celebratory cake and a report on a large set of unusually significant capital projects they plan to see completed in 2021.
In a relatively festive atmosphere for a governmental meeting, Jefferson City Engineer Bill Pinnow presented the capital projects report, with assistance from City Administrator Tim Freitag.
Plans presented by the pair will change the look of the city forever. They include the development of the former Meadow Springs Golf Course at $520,000, the Spangler Residential Development at $2,800,000, Riverside Alley and Downtown Streetscape renovations at $700,000, and rehabilitation of the firehouse at $550,000. The city’s senior center could also see updates.
The projects are being completed using city funds, community development block grants and bond issues.
Pinnow said a total length of 3,700 feet of Plymouth Street will be resurfaced between South Main Street and Wisconsin Drive. The cost of this project is $730,000. Water main replacement will take place between Hillside Drive and Garity Street. This project will occur between May and August, with the city engineer saying it should be done by Labor Day.
The proposed schedule for the Meadow Springs Golf Course development project includes a January, 2021 city closure on the property with Madison Golf. From January to April of 2021 preliminary platting and engineering will be completed for residential development. The future of the clubhouse will likely be decided, and bidding and awarding of conservancy work will occur. May through December will see a one-mile path constructed through the nature conservancy portion of the project, development of the conservancy and visible commencement of residential construction on one or more lots west of Dewey Avenue.
The Spangler Residential Development is scheduled for preliminary platting and engineering next year, with the city marketing residential lots via a realtor between January and April.
Related constructions of Taft Avenue and Masonic Boulevard extension, along with creation of a cul-de-sac are planned to start the project. Visible commencement of residential, single-family and multi-family lots will take place between May and December.
Freitag said this project will create workforce and entry-level housing and that it is time the city sees more of this type of living quarters built.
Renovations on the firehouse, to include a solar installation, will see its design development complete by the end of 2020. Project bidding will take place Jan. 25-Feb. 12. A preliminary start date for the renovation work is May 3, 2021.
Riverside Alley is bordered on the south by Dodge Street, Candise Street on the south, the west by the Rock River and east by South Main Street.
Pinnow said Riverside Alley will see underground utility design and Public Service Commission approval, as well as conceptual layout approvals, between now and June of 2021. Downtown streetscape improvements will also take place.
July through December will see construction to bury overhead wires in the alley from the Racine Street Bridge north to Candise Street. This time period will also see design of Riverside Alley resurfacing and downtown streetscape work, as well as input from adjacent property owners, the chamber of commerce and downtown businesses regarding streetscape design.
Resurfacing of the alley and downtown streetscape construction will run from July through November.
Freitag said renovations to the senior center, although not guaranteed in 2021, are “likely to happen.” They include installation of a new metal roof, and repairs to plumbing and flooring.
“It’s been awhile since we did any major projects down there,” Freitag said. “I suspect we will talk more about this in January or February.”
Jefferson Mayor Dale Opperman, who is recovering from an extreme bout with COVID-19 and was on an oxygen tank Tuesday, ran the meeting and said he is optimistic about 2021.
“I think 2021 will be a very good year for Jefferson,” Oppermann told aldermen and city staff. He urged them to “Keep up the great work in the coming year.”
