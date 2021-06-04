Beaver Dam man sentenced to three years in prison on domestic abuse charges

JUNEAU — Jordan Kemper, 26, Beaver Dam, was sentenced Wednesday by Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Kristine Snow to three years in prison and three years of extended supervision for domestic victim intimidation, domestic battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
In July 2020, Kemper was looking for a THC (the compound that gives marijuana users their high) vape that he thought should have been next to a bed in his residence. When the victim did not know where it was, Kemper became angry and struck her multiple times, leaving visible bruising. Kemper restrained the victim on a bed, straddled her and continuously beat her face. The woman believed that Kemper was going to kill her. During the incident, the victim’s children witnessed some of the abuse, according to the criminal complaint.
While Kemper was in custody in the Dodge County Jail, he convinced another inmate to use his identification number to make a phone call. That phone call was to the victim that just a month early, he had severely beaten. Kemper expressed his anger with the victim that she had made a written statement about the abuse. Kemper told the victim to “fix it or he was going to do 30 years in prison.” Kemper continued to tell the victim she needed to tell them she lied and she caused her own injuries, according to the complaint.
“Kemper has a lengthy history of violent behavior, and there is no alternative to a lengthy prison sentence,” said Yolanda Tienstra, Dodge County assistant district attorney.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.