Rammelt retires from highway department

Randall “Rambo” S. Rammelt retired Monday after 41 years with the Jefferson County Highway Department. From left are Highway Superintendent Mark Gorkowski; Highway Superintendent Greg Koeppel; Rammelt; Highway Commissioner Bill Kern; and Highway Superintendent Sean Heaslip.

 Contributed

JEFFERSON — Randall “Rambo” S. Rammelt retired Monday after working for the Jefferson County Highway Department for more than 41 years.

Rambo started with the highway department Oct. 14, 1979 as a rest area caretaker. Through the years he has held several positions including patrolman, breaker operator, bridge crew worker, and paver operator. During his final 12 years of service, he held the position of bridge crew lead worker.

Rammelt was very active in the Highway Department’s Union, Local 655. He served many years as an officer and was a dedicated member.

Rammelt lives near Rome with his wife Toni. They have five children, Ryan, Jessica, Ashley, Steve, and Jim Mesmer. They also have seven granddaughters.

Rammelt plans to enjoy his retirement gardening, fishing, finishing home projects, and babysitting.

Load comments