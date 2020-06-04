Residents of Watertown’s Aldermanic District No. 1 have a new representative on the city council, Tom Pasch.
District No. 1 consists of Wards 1 and 2 on the city’s far northeast side.
Pasch, 40, of 1301 Newcastle Court, defeated Joe Kallas of 1217 Douglas Ave. for the position after a vote by the city council Tuesday evening. Pasch replaces Bob Mudler, who moved from the district.
After his election by the council, Pasch was sworn-in and began his duties.
Describing himself in his introduction to the council and public, Pasch said he is a commercial banker and said he thinks he is good financial problem-solver with extensive experience in preparing budgets.
“I want to be an ambassador to businesses who want to establish themselves in rural areas,” Pasch said.
He has experience in government back to his college days. Pasch said has a background working in a council format.
“I’m no stranger to this environment,” he told aldermen.
Pasch said he will “act on common sense, consistency and what is right for the majority.” He also said he will be an asset in budgeting and is willing to work and compromise. He said he will listen to different viewpoints and “find a way to the middle.”
Pasch said he approaches things in a straightforward manner, and is not afraid to be bold and challenge the status quo, but he believes in finding bi-partisan approaches.
“I want to focus on what is best for the community and those involved,” he said. “We can make this town better and the momentum has been incredible the past few years. I believe there are a lot more good things ahead if people are willing to step forward and do their part.”
