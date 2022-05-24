The accomplishments of Watertown’s outgoing director of Parks and Recreation, Randy Wojtasiak, have been many in just the few years since he began his leadership role in March of 2018.
Wojtasiak is leaving his position here at the end of June in order to return to his hometown of Hartford, where he will assume the same position he has held in Watertown the past four years.
“I’ve enjoyed many things about my time here,” Wojtasiak said Monday. “Creating and developing our parks system, creating a size-appropriate baseball field at the Brandt Quirk baseball (facility), being a part of Sharp Corner Park downtown, being a member of the design team for the Bentzin Family Town Square, bringing back the warming house at Silver Creek and installing field tiling to Brandt Quirk’s soccer (facility) to help with drainage are a few of them.”
Wojtasiak has also seen his share of challenges on the job. Among them has been the reconstruction effort on the lower level of the senior and community center after the flooding of 2018, taking back the parks and forestry divisions from the streets department, and leading the department through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wojtasiak said he has decided to leave Watertown because he has a unique opportunity to work again in Hartford, where he was recreation program supervisor for 15 years.
“Hartford’s Park and recreation director is retiring and I will be replacing him. This is a chance for me to carry the park system that I grew up in as a child — along with a department that means a lot to me — into the future,” he said.
Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland called Wojtasiak “a great leader” for the city’s internal team and for the city as a whole.
“He has been a part of leading major changes in the recreational opportunities we have and growing the scope of opportunity for our city,” she said. “I will miss having Randy on our team, but I know how incredible and rewarding it is to work for your hometown, so I have nothing but support for Randy.”
McFarland said the city will be posting Wojtasiak’s position this week and will be seeking candidates internally and externally.
Wojtasiak said he will miss the Watertown community, as a whole, because it has been “great” to him.
“I will miss the relationships I made with co-workers, the leadership team, and the beautiful parks I was looking over for the last four years,” he said. “It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve this community.”
