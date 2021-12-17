JUNEAU — Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said he was made aware Thursday of a trend on TikTok, a popular media social media platform, regarding a “national threat” to schools across the country today.

“These threats include the potential for gun violence. The sheriff’s office and all police departments in Dodge County are taking these threats very seriously,” Schmidt said. “Our school districts are also taking this threat seriously. Steps are being taken to mitigate any risk to our children and we will certainly step up our efforts tomorrow and in the following days.”

He said there are no known threats to Dodge County schools at this time.

“We ask parents to talk to their children about this threat and any others that may emerge in the future. Make sure that your children are prepared for any kind of emergency that may occur,” he said. “Remind them that if there is ever any kind of suspicious activity, that it be reported to a teacher or other authority figures. We all pray that a school threat is never carried out in one of our schools, but we must always be prepared should it happen.”

Dodge County law enforcement will take all threats seriously.

“We will address any threats that occur quickly and professionally,” he said. “The safety of our children is our priority and anyone who threatens that safety of our children will face serious consequences.”

Schmidt asked everyone to remain safe and keep their eyes open.

“f you see anything suspicious, please do not hesitate to call or text 911 to report the incident,” he said. “The sheriff’s office will make schools a priority for patrol staff over the next few days and I am sure local police agencies will do the same.”

Recommended for you

Load comments