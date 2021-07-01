Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Tuesday, 9:11 a.m. to the 1900 block of Market Way for a female.

—Tuesday, 12:13 p.m. to the 1100 block of North Fourth Street for a female who was not treated or transported.

Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Recommended for you

Load comments