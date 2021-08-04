The City of Watertown has proclaimed Sunday as Linda Werth Day.
Werth has served as the manager of the Octagon House Museum for the past 25 years.
According to the proclamation, “Linda has championed and worked steadfastly to preserve the historic Octagon House and America’s First Kindergarten for generations to come.”
Werth strives to ensure the museum remains a friendly and enjoyable workplace and that the museum provides a positive first impression to visitors to Watertown.
The proclamation states Werth has gone above and beyond her position as manager to ensure a memorable experience for guests and to promote tourism in the city.
The proclamation was signed by Mayor Emily McFarland.
Sunday is also the Watertown Historical Society’s annual ice cream and homemade cake social to be held on the Octagon House grounds, 919 Charles St., from 1:30 to 4 p.m. The First Brigade Civil War Band will provide an afternoon performance.
