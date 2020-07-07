JUNEAU — Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk, has announced the 2020 official Dodge County Plat Books were released July 1 and are available for purchase through her office.
The cost of the plat book is $30 and is sold at the county clerk’s office located on the first floor of the Administration Building in Juneau.
If purchasing the book in-person, use the Miller Street entrance. The plat book may also be purchased through the mail for an additional $3.50 per book postage and handling fee.
The address is Dodge County Administration Building, 127 E. Oak St., Juneau, WI 53039. All transactions are cash or check and payment must be received before books are mailed.
Contact the county clerk’s office at 920-386-3600 for more information.
