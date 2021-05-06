Watertown High School has announced the Rotary students for the month.
They include Cassidy Otto, Logan Pitterle, and Dylan Sippel.
Otto is the daughter of Erin Otto.
She currently is serving as president of the National Honor Society.
During high school she was a member of the Interact Club, math team, student council, Skills USA, and National Arts Honor Society.
She was a freshman mentoring student leader, named student of the month and teen leader of a Bible study group.
She currently works at Pick ‘N Save. She enjoys reading and drawing.
She plans to further her education.
Pitterle is the son of Ben and Amy Pitterle.
Pitterle is a member of the FFA chapter. He has been on the high honor roll for all four years of high school and graduated early.
He plans to attend Madison Area Tech College for a degree in management. He is currently employed at Pick ‘N Save as a produce clerk.
He enjoys spending time with family, hiking, swimming, watching movies, playing video games and reading.
Sippel is the son of Kyle and Trisha Sippel. He was a member of the football team for four years, wrestling team, and HOSA and National Honor Society.
He is employed at Animix. He enjoys hunting, fishing, and working out. He plans to attend Carroll University and play football there and work toward a degree in physical therapy.
