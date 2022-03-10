JEFFERSON — Bikers, walkers and runners from as far away as Milwaukee will be pleased to hear of action taken by the Jefferson County Board of Supervisors this week to stretch the Interurban Trail even farther east from Watertown toward Oconomowoc.
With a few quick flourishes of the pen at its regular board meeting for March Tuesday, the panel approved a pair of resolutions, with the first calling for acceptance of bids for construction and paving of more of the trail. The second was for contracting of engineering services to complete a feasibility study on another phase that will advance the project.
“We think it’s important to complete this project and in doing so, we are working with our friends and partners in Waukesha County and Oconomowoc,” said Jefferson County Supervisor Amy Rinard, who represents the Ixonia area where part of the trail is located.
The trail runs along right of way that is owned by We Energies, but that is licensed by the county to use. The proposed trail is 10.96 miles long and is on the former interurban rail line between the cities of Watertown and Oconomowoc.
The Interurban Trail’s path cross section when finished will consist of a 10-foot-wide asphalt surface with two-foot-wide aggregate shoulders. The project is located primarily in Jefferson County, with 10 miles of trail and a portion in Waukesha County, with one mile of pathway. The trail will eventually connect with others that will have a terminus at Milwaukee’s lakefront.
Bids approved Tuesday evening were solicited by the county, with two vendors submitting proposals for Phase 1 work and three vendors submitting proposals for Phase 2. The Jefferson County Parks Committee considered the proposals at its meeting Feb. 28 and voted to forward the resolutions to supervisors to accept the bids of Janke General Contractors Inc. and Wolf Paving Co. Inc. as the lowest responsible bidders.
This means that the county will pay Wolf Paving $253,799 to pave and shoulder Phases 1.1 and 1.3 of the project. Janke will be paid $1,627,947 for construction and paving of Phase 2.
To pay for the project, Jefferson County officials approved budget carryover amounts of $479,840 in the parks department and $750,000 in contingency to complete Phases 1, 2, and 3 of the Interurban Trail project. Phases 1.1 and 1.3 will be funded by a Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Grant from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources in the amount of $27,500, and budgeted carryover in the amount of $226,299.
Phase 2 will be funded by a Transportation Alternative Program grant from the US Federal Highway Administration in the amount of $1,102,840, with supplemental funding provided by a Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Grant in the amount of up to $655,252, with any remainder to be funded by carryover.
Phase 3 of the trail includes a four-mile section from County Highway F in Ixonia to West 2nd Street in Oconomowoc. To prepare for this final phase of the project, additional design and engineering studies are required.
This work will prepare Jefferson County staff for additional grant writing and fundraising for the project, including engineering needs, permitting, wetland impacts, updated cost estimates, and inventory and analysis of existing infrastructure. This information will also assist the county as it coordinates with Waukesha County and the City of Oconomowoc for work that crosses county lines.
KL Engineering provided design and coordination services for phases 1 and 2 of the interurban trail and the Jefferson County Parks Department wants to continue to use KL Engineering to complete a feasibility study for Phase 3.
The Jefferson County Parks Committee reviewed the proposal by KL Engineering and determined that, due to the complexity of the project, it would be in the county’s best interest to continue the existing contract through the third and final phase of the Interurban Trail project, at a cost that may not run over $39,331.
This portion of the project will be paid for through carryover funds in the parks department and a contingency budget, and with donations from the Oconomowoc Rotary Club.
Supervisor George Jaeckel of Fort Atkinson voted against both resolutions, while Palmyra’s Blane Poulson joined Jaeckel in dissent on the resolution to hire KL Engineering for Phase 3 engineering.
Rinard acknowledged that completion of the trail has long been a goal of the county.
“The Interurban Trail runs from one end of the Town of Ixonia, where I live, to the other and I have been actively supporting it since I was elected to the County Board 12 years ago,” she said. “I will be happy to continue supporting it. It’s a wonderful project that will provide a great recreational opportunity for many people, raise property values all along its route and provide a connection to a wider trail system that runs throughout the state.”
Rinard said that, for too long, trail development was blocked in Ixonia, making the town “the infamous missing link” in the wider system of statewide trails.
“With the completion of the Interurban Trail, people will be able to bike, hike and cross-country ski all the way from Watertown to Lake Michigan and connect with other state trails to the west,” she said. “Plus, it will bring a new county recreational opportunity for people to enjoy in the northeast corner of Jefferson County where currently there are only two tiny county parks, Kanow Park and Wayside Park.”
Rinard said the trail project is extensive and expensive, but that it is important to remember that almost no county tax dollars have been used, or will be used to pay for it.
“The funding for its planning and construction has come from state and federal grants, as well as local donations. The vast majority of people in my community who I have talked with about the Interurban Trail can’t wait for it to be completed so they can use it. I’m pleased that I can tell them now that the trail is on its way,” she said.
