JUNEAU – Area law enforcement agencies reported they are concerned over the recent “uptick” in traffic pursuits in Dodge County.
In a 10 ½ month period, authorities engaged in 23 vehicle chases, including three in one day earlier this month. The number is approximately the same as Dodge County recorded in all of 2018 and 2019.
Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said the statistics are a direct reflection of the lack of respect for authority.
“I want to be clear that Dodge County law enforcement has policies that will hold drivers accountable that choose to flee from law enforcement,” Schmidt said. “Of course, we will use good judgment in deciding when to pursue and when not to pursue.”
He said the factors to pursue a motorist includes the type of offense, the risk to the public, and weather, time of day and squad car condition.
If a law enforcement officer does choose or is directed by a supervisor, to discontinue a pursuit, this does not mean the case is closed, Schmidt said. Law enforcement officers will follow up on these incidents to hold the suspect or vehicle owner accountable. This may involve officers coming to the homes of the registered owner or known driver, stopping at their workplace or following other leads to identify and hold the driver accountable.
Fleeing is a felony charge that can stay on a person’s record forever, which Schmidt said can affect an individual owning a gun or where the motorist can be employed.
“If a law enforcement officer activates their emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop, simply pull over to the right and stop,” Schmidt said.
He said if a motorist who runs from police would just pull over and comply with law enforcement he or she might only receive a traffic citation or a misdemeanor offense.
Schmidt said police chiefs in Beaver Dam, Brownsville, Lomira, Horicon, Hustisford, Iron Ridge, Juneau, Mayville, Neosho-Rubicon-Ashippun and Waupun are on board with this approach.
“I have met with numerous police chiefs in Dodge County and we all agree that this is a disturbing trend,” Schmidt said. “We believe that informing the public and those who may choose to flee from law enforcement officers in Dodge County is a good initial step to address this growing concern. We need all drivers to not put their lives and the lives of others at risk by fleeing.”
He said taking responsibility for one’s actions goes a long way with the judge, but fleeing shows a blatant disregard for public safety and authority.
Schmidt asked motorists who find themselves in the vicinity of a traffic pursuit to safely pull over to the right side of the street or highway, stop and remain belted in the vehicle, and stay stopped until the vehicles have passed.
“Also, before pulling back out on the street or highway, take a moment to check all around you to make sure another emergency vehicle is not approaching,” Schmidt said. “It is our goal to apprehend these individuals quickly and safely and the public’s cooperation and constant awareness around you while traveling is key in ensuring your safety.”
