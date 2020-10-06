LAKE MILLS — A 36-year-old Madison woman was arrested early Friday morning for driving on Interstate 94 while under the influence with two children under the age of 16 as passengers.

Lillie Ann Nava was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Waukesha Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, first offense, with two children in the vehicle under the age of 16.

A trooper with the Wisconsin State Patrol Waukesha Post clocked a vehicle at 3:46 a.m. Friday traveling 88 mph in the 70 mph zone westbound on Interstate 94 near the City of Lake Mills. The trooper conducted a traffic stop and observed the driver to display signs of possible impairment.

Two minor children were passengers in the vehicle. After further investigation, including standardized field sobriety testing, the driver was arrested. A preliminary breath test showed an ethanol level of 0.176.

The driver refused post-arrest chemical testing and a warrant was obtained. The driver was then transported to a local hospital for an evidentiary blood draw before being booked into the Jefferson County Jail.

