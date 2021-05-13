A local pastor and his wife are finding that raising a child with special needs is a blessing.
Serving families and children with disabilities can be incredibly difficult but also fantastically rewarding, Pastor Timothy Redfield of St. Luke's Lutheran Church wrote in a presentation he made on disability awareness.
Redfield is speaking from experience. "I think that many of the difficulties come because we are very tempted to focus on our plans and dreams for the future," he wrote. "However, God has a way of shaking things up and helping us to see that he is in control."
Timothy and his wife Megan enjoy sharing the joys and obstacles of raising a child with a disability.
As Tim said in one of his speeches, "becoming a special needs parent was never on my radar when I was growing up. But God knew it was going to happen."
Tim said he is open to God's plan.
Tim and Megan met at Martin Luther College in Minnesota. Tim considers their first real date was Nov. 2, 2001 when they went to a musical on campus followed dining at a romantic restaurant, Perkins.
They were married in 2006.
Ten years after their first date, on Nov. 3, 2011 their daughter was born. But their daughter was born 1,800 miles away in California. While the Redfields were packing bags in Minnesota, not for the hospital but for a wedding trip, a woman in northern California was giving birth to a baby girl.
While all their friends were starting a family, the Redfields were struggling to have children. They pursued some medical options, before they both began thinking about adoption.
They selected an adoption agency to assist them. They completed the home study, prep work and prepared an album. They were ready to be considered on Nov. 1, 2011.
While their daughter was born soon after they applied for an adoption, it was not until April 16, 2012 that they received a telephone call about a child that was born blind. They had 48 hours to research and pray if they wanted to be considered for the adoption.
"God brought this baby into the world that he had chosen just for us," Tim wrote in his speech on serving families with disabilities.
Had Megan given birth to a blind child, they would have accepted its faith. "We treated it just like that," Tim said.
They accepted the baby, which was living with a foster family. The foster family said after reading the Redfield's letter, they knew they were the right couple for the little girl.
The Redfields flew to California the end of May to meet their daughter. They stayed in California for a week finalizing the adoption process before they flew back to Minnesota, where they were living.
They have an open adoption and know the mother and foster parents. The Redfields stay in contact with the relatives of the child. In fact, a grandmother attended a Packer game in the state during a visit with her granddaughter. The Redfields try to get to California once a year.
The adoption process was finalized before a judge in February of 2013.
While some of their life story has played out like they thought, other parts have taken twists and turns.
The people who took the girl in named her Elizabeth. While the Redfields kept her name, they call her Libby.
Libby, 9, was diagnosed with a rare condition of the optic nerves, which relay information from the eyes to the brain. Libby has a severe case and is totally blind with no light perception. She has cognitive and other developmental delays and was recently diagnosed with autism.
"Her eyes are normal," her mother said. "Her other brains issues go hand-in-hand with nerve issues," she added.
Early on, she had mobility issues, her father said. "She never took to crawling," Tim said. She is now learning to walk with a cane, but obviously still needs to feel her way around.
Basic living skills are difficult for Libby to grasp. For example, she did not know how to chew solid foods when it came time to advance in eating. She had never seen anyone eat food. To this day, she still enjoys soft food, Tim said.
"As parents, we need to think about using more language to describe things," Megan said. "People don't think about describing their day, narrating life."
Describing colors is not beneficial. Libby doesn't know what a blue sky looks like, or a red ball. She is also slow in her vocabulary, but she is not able to see other people form words with their mouth or see their lips move. She can communicate in small ways, speaking in phrases.
But she does have a very contagious laugh, her mother said. "The first thing that struck me was when she laughs, or smiles, it lights up her face."
"If we had known it all, everything we were in for, that day we were making the biggest decision of our lives, we probably would have looked at the full picture and run the other way," Tim wrote in his presentation. "We were not equipped in 2012 for everything we are doing today. We are not equipped today for everything that will come in the future. With time, with prayer, with knowledge and experience, with the Lord by our side, we have what we need for each day."
Libby has come a long way in the past few years, Tim said. One of her biggest advancements has been her ability to accept crowds. She can now go to public places like restaurants and be OK with other people in the room. She also attended a basketball game.
Tim said it is amazing watching his daughter figure out the world with hearing and touch. When he says, "Hi Libby, it's Dad, she reaches for me instead of looking at me."
When at church, she can tell when her father is preaching.
She has received a lot of assistance through the Watertown Unified School District. She attends Douglas School, where there are special-education teachers to assist with her disabilities. "She loves going to school," Tim said. During the pandemic, she struggled at home. "She doesn't understand Zoom class. She did not like that. She can't keep a 6-foot distance."
She works on learning braille at school, something her father would also like to learn. "It is fun watching what teachers do at school." Libby and her teachers work on all kinds of textures, singing songs and working on a braille typewriter.
For now, Libby enjoys when Tim reads books to her. "We tried books on audio, but she likes hearing Dad's voice."
They have read several chapter books, including the first six books in the Harry Potter series.
Libby absolutely loves music, her father said. She listens to music at home and when there is no music in the air, she will start singing songs that she has heard. She enjoys attending church, the structure and the songs.
One of her talents is playing the piano. Megan plays the piano at home and Libby listens and can repeat the songs. Tim has a video of his daughter's piano accomplishments that sounds beautiful. "My thoughts are that she is going to become an amazing musician," Tim said. She began playing on a toy piano at a very young age, he added. "She absolutely loves music and her skills on the piano are fantastic."
He wrote in his presentation, "We don't know what new challenges we might face, but we know that we will do whatever we can to help her. We love her with all our hearts and we are so glad that God brought her into our lives."
