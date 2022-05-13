WAUNAKEE — Three Watertown High School students and one student from Jefferson High School were among the Wisconsin School Music Association 336 middle school and high school students and large ensembles identified by adjudicators for “exemplary performances” in a state solo and ensemble held at one of 10 university locations on April 30, May 6 or May 7.
From more than 6,800 vocal and instrumental solos and ensembles scheduled at the 2022 WSMA state festivals, 336 were selected as “exemplary” in the Exemplary Performance Recognition Project.
The students included Alexandria Buehler of Watertown High School in Music Theater-Soprano/Alto Solo; Lily Garbelman of Watertown in Music Theater-Soprano/Alto Solo; Olivia Wrolstad of Watertown for a piano solo; and Michael Wilson of Jefferson Middle School who performed a tenor solo. All local students competed at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater competition.
State festival adjudicators identified the most exceptional performances at each of the state festival campuses through a two-step process, nomination and final selection.
At the end of the day, each adjudicator selected the most exceptional performances to receive the exemplary recognition from among those nominated.
Selected students and schools receive a certificate from WSMA in recognition of outstanding performance at the state festival.
