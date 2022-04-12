Hron looking forward to retirement

JUNEAU — Lynn Hron has seen a lot of change since she started 40 years ago. But the way people are treated has not.
She said one of the keys to unlocking longevity in her field was learning how to deal with people in difficult situations.
“I got along with all of the judges I’ve worked with here,” she said. “I learned the most from (Dodge County Circuit Court Judge) Daniel Klossner. I respected how he talked to people and handled difficult situations. He dealt with the situation and the individual. We don’t just process cases here. We deal with the individuals in those court cases, too.”
Hron, who’s the current Dodge County clerk of courts, will be stepping down May 3.
She was elected in 2002 and took office in January 2003 after having worked in the clerk of courts office since 1981.
Hron said some people just need to vent.
“There are some people who don’t feel comfortable speaking in a courtroom and need to express their frustration with the legal system,” she said. “We try to help them through their unique situations by listening to them, but there’s a fine line between helping people and providing them with legal advice.”
Hron was quick to stress her office does not provide legal services to the public.
“We’re limited in what we can do, but we know people have complicated issues they’re trying to work through and when you talk with them you learn the difficult parts of their lives,” Hron said. “At the end of the day, you just don’t walk out the door and forget the people and what they’re enduring. It can be real tough for us.”
Hron said her office continued to help those during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We were open the entire time,” she said. “People were still coming in to pay tickets, file for divorces and file for small claims court. People needed us and we were here for them.”
And some days the different offices are support systems for the others at the Dodge County Courthouse, Hron said.
“The entire Dodge County judicial system — the judges, district attorney, clerk of courts, child support staff — we all have a good working relationship,” she said. “We work through the issues we have, but we work together for a common goal.”
She said Dodge County was the first county to allow those to e-file, which is when attorneys are able to submit their documents electronically.
“The fact we were picked first in the state to perform electronic filing told us CCAP had an immense amount of respect for our staff,” she said.
CCAP or Consolidated Court Automation Program provides online documentation of court records to the Wisconsin Court System. CCAP ensures technology is used effectively throughout the state’s judicial branch of government.
Hron said during her time in the clerk of courts office she has seen an increase in the number of cases dealing with homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle.
“Those cases are very sad on both sides (plaintiff and defendant),” she said. “We also see a lot more drug cases than we did in the past. I am not sure why there are so many, but when the times become difficult for some, they are more likely to turn to drugs and alcohol.”
Memorable cases
Over the years, some cases stand out.
In 1991, Hron found interest in a Dodge County case where people would try to get drugs into the prison system.
“It was a very elaborate system,” she said. “It was a very interesting and involved case. It is amazing what people will go through to get drugs into the prison system.”
She said another case in 1991 also grabbed her attention.
“It was a homicide case where a husband killed his wife,” she recalled. “This was in my early years as the clerk of courts. You could just feel the tension in the courtroom back then. I remember Judge Joseph Schultz called the defendant the ‘quintessential evil man.’ I’ll never forget that.”
Hron said she is currently on her 11th judge in the Dodge County Circuit Court system.
“All of the judges I have worked with our true professionals,” she said.
What will Hron take away from her position as the clerk of courts?
“I have seen a great deal of destruction, but I witnessed a lot of good, too,” she said.
She also said when she endured extensive cancer treatments people reached out to her.
“There were people praying for me and asking if they could help,” she said. “I really appreciated that. The staff did a wonderful job keeping the office going. I couldn’t have asked for anything more.”
Once she retires, Hron said her focus will be on her grandchildren and discovering new places to camp with her husband, Robert. The couple reside in Beaver Dam and have raised three sons.
What’s next?
In mid-March, the Dodge County judges announced they appointed Kelly Enright to serve as the Dodge County Clerk of Circuit Courts.
The appointment of Enright will expire upon the swearing in of the next elected clerk of circuit court. Enright who’s taken out papers for the position will be sworn in May 3. The election to fill the position is Nov. 8. The newly elected clerk of circuit court would take office Jan. 3, 2023.
“First and foremost, on behalf of all of the judges, we want to thank Lynn Hron for her amazing work as clerk of circuit court,” Dodge County Courts Presiding Judge Brian Pfitzinger said. “Lynn served the people of this county with exceptional skill and dedication and she will be sorely missed by all of us.”
State Wisconsin Statutes and the Wisconsin Constitution allow the sitting circuit court judges in a county to appoint a replacement for the clerk of circuit court if the elected clerk steps down for any reason during their term of office.
