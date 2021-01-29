To help make Watertown’s Town Square a destination place, the city’s public works commission agreed to form a Downtown Main Street Reconstruction Task Force.
During a regular meeting of Watertown’s Public Works Commission Tuesday, city engineer Jaynellen Holloway said a study completed in 2014 highlighted all of the possibilities the city’s downtown could become with the rehabilitation of Main Street.
“It was the stepping stone — the impetus for getting the Town Square going,” she said.
Holloway also said the study looked at Main Street and its amenities and how they should all equate to the other improvements the city is working to complete.
She said in doing the work it became apparent there are a lot of other things that need to happen in the downtown area and Main Street, including upgrades to its infrastructure and its visual items such as light posts, lamps, a new street surface, curb and gutter, sidewalks and streetscaping.
“One of the options in the study was narrowing the streets and widening the sidewalks to allow for outside dining,” she said.
However, what may be good for restaurants would not be good for local retailers, she said.
“We also talked about diagonal parking which would be good for some merchants, but not others,” Holloway said. “It become apparent that we really need to sit down and start the process of what is Main Street going to look like.”
“What do businesses want?” she asked. “And what does the public want in its downtown when we redo Main Street?”
Holloway said Melissa Lampe, the city’s executive director of the Watertown Main Street Program, was excited to start a task force of what the city needs and wants, but, more importantly, what it can afford.
Holloway said the city has found working with a task force in the past beneficial, highlighting its bicycle task force.
“We’ve all had a million conversations on this over the course of time and this is my way of saying, ‘Once and for all, let’s plan this thing and put this to bed,’” McFarland said. “Before we plunk millions and millions of dollars downtown, let’s do this right. Knowing there is a lot of work here this is perfect for a task force, who can do the research and the legwork, and then report back to the public works commission.”
McFarland said the public works commission would make the decision on whether to take the task force recommendations to the common council.
“With so much positive change in the downtown, we want to ensure that we are being strategic and methodical about the sequencing and options for infrastructure changes in the downtown,” McFarland said. “This task force is going to vet topics like angled parking, one-way streets, streetscapes, and other topics and provide recommendations to the public works commission on what is planned for and what isn’t. With the work that will come in the next five year or less, now really is the time to review these topics and determine what we want to move forward with.”
