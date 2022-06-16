JEFFERSON — As one might expect as the effects of a pandemic linger and as society becomes bigger, more diverse and complex, the demands on the Jefferson County Human Services Department grow in many areas, including behavioral health services.
Department Director Kathi Cauley told the Jefferson County Board of Supervisors Tuesday at its regular meeting for June, that the county’s behavioral health division had 15,842 crisis contacts in 2021, which was a, “leveling off from 2020.” It was, however, a steady increase from 5,114 in 2010.
Looking at what some in pop culture are calling “The Silver Tsunami,” Cauley said that 25% of people living in Jefferson County are over the age of 60.
Cauley’s report stated that the drivers of cost for the department will continue to be the increasing number of people who are homeless, out-of-home placements for youth and adults, and psychiatric hospitalizations.
Cauley said the behavioral health division is organized into four teams. All of the teams, when needed, assist people with admission to a psychiatric hospital, or a placement for more support and supervision.
“The emergency mental health/crisis services team is the first point of contact for a mental health emergency, or for services through our outpatient clinics,” Cauley said. “The mental health and substance use outpatient clinic provides individual and group psychotherapy for a wide variety of issues, such as depression and anxiety, suicide ideation and substance use issues.”
She said the comprehensive community services team provides intensive mental health and substance use treatment for children and adults through an extensive service array that includes employment services.
The community support program is an intensive, mobile, wrap-around treatment service, with employment services for people with severe and persistent mental illness.
In addition to noting that the crisis contacts have been leveling off, Cauley said more parents sought services for their children than ever before, with 189 children being seen in the outpatient clinic.
Comprehensive community services received more referrals for children than any prior year.
“We assisted more people with finding and keeping employment,” Cauley added. “We exceed the national and state averages on this.”
She said eight people died from suicide in 2021, but they were not in treatment with the county. Cauley asked those present at the meeting to please help human services spread the word that treatment is available.
Cauley also said her department delivered evidence-based practices, measured progress and increased its number of successful discharges.
With part of her report presented with the help of the department’s deputy director, Brent Ruehlow, Cauley said the Jefferson County Human Services Department has 240 employees, five divisions and a budget of about $27 million.
She said in 2021, the administrative division had 278 vendor contracts, and state and federal contracts totaled $12.5 million.
“We became landlords of two triplexes in Fort Atkinson. Our buildings now include human/health, hillside, Lueder House, workforce development, Dodge Street House, and the two triplexes,” she said.
The county last year collected more than $4.5 million from Medicaid and Medicare; $1.8 million from other insurance and $973,000 from Wisconsin Medicaid Cost Reporting.
Cauley also provided an update on the activities of the Jefferson County Aging and Adult Disability Resource Center.
“The aging and disability resource center team is a single access point for publicly funded long-term care, provides benefit and options counseling, and short-term case management,” she said, adding the senior nutrition program offers home-delivered meals and has reopened its meal sites.
Cauley said the dementia care specialist and caretaker program provides information, and creates safer places for people living with dementia and long-term illnesses.
The transportation program provides transportation services for people over the age of 60 and for people with a disability.
The adult protective services team responds to allegations of abuse or neglect for people over the age of 60, or who are vulnerable.
The key points in 2021 for the aging and ADRC division were that the ADRC provided more resources and access to long-term care than any previous year. The dementia care specialist, benefit specialists, and caregiver programs all experienced more referrals and greater need for services.
“We expanded the transportation program to include weekends and scheduled routes between municipalities,” Cauley said. “The nutrition program provided home-delivered meals to more enrollees.”
Ruehlow said, “When economic difficulties increase, our services are often needed more — everything from public benefits, transportation, nutrition, to mental health, to the programs for youth.
“We do have many success stories and multiple data sources show human services programs meet the needs of people and the required mandates,” Cauley said. “The data shows that the programs and treatments work. There is hope.”
