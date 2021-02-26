JUNEAU — Despite improving COVID-19 numbers in Dodge County, the region remains in phase one of its three-phase Safe Restart Plan.
Dodge County Health officials reported the weekly rate of positive tests between Feb. 15 and 21 was nearly 15% — just more than a percent lower than the previous week. The number had remained at/or above 30% for several months since the pandemic began.
Health officials said the goal is a percentage lower than 5% with a downward trajectory of cases. Reaching those figures would allow Dodge County to go to phase two of the plan, which it reached in September.
Right now, the number of cases, hospital care and contract tracing are categorized as “proceed with caution.” The only metrics of the plan named as “good” are testing and personal protective equipment.
The Safe Restart Plan recommends guidelines for businesses, social gatherings and community events, too.
Dodge County health officials reported phase one stressing masking for staff and consumers and outlines limiting capacity within non-essential businesses, bars, restaurants and organizations to 25%.
While the plan allows for outdoor events, but states those in attendance should maintain 6 feet of physical distance from others, health officials recommend those who attend private indoor gatherings should be limited to 10 people or less with physical distancing.
Health officials also encourage curbside pick-up to reduce in-store traffic and long lines.
