MADISON — The ballot essentially is set for fall elections in Wisconsin for candidates running for the state Legislature, Congress and county offices.
Republicans are looking to maintain their majorities in both the state Senate and Assembly heading into 2021, when the Legislature will be charged with the once-a-decade job of redistricting.
There will be seven open seats in the Senate due mostly to retirements. Republicans hold a 19-14 majority there and 63-36 in the Assembly, making it difficult for Democrats to overcome.
Republicans also hold five of Wisconsin’s eight congressional seats.
Incumbent Assembly District 37 Rep. John Jagler, R-Watertown, will face opposition from Stephen Ratzlaff Jr., an independent, of DeForest; Abigail Lowery, a Democrat, of DeForest. Chris McFarlin, an independent of Sun Prairie, apparently had nomination papers that did not qualify him for a spot on the ballot, according to the state election commission.
In the 39th Assembly District, incumbent Republican Mark Born of Beaver Dam is being challenged by Democrat Izzy Hassey Nevarez of Juneau.
In Assembly District 38, incumbent Rep. Barbara Dittrich, R-Oconomowoc, will face Democrat Melissa Winker, Oconomowoc. The two had run against each other in the last election for the seat left vacant by the resignation of Rep. Joel Kleefisch.
Monica Hall is the lone candidate for Jefferson County district attorney. Running as a Democrat, she currently is an assistant district attorney with the county.
District Attorney Susan Happ had resigned her post to become director of the state Department of Justice’s Criminal Litigation Unit.
In Dodge County, all three incumbent county office holders are running unopposed: County Clerk Karen Gibson, County Treasurer Patti Hilker and Register of Deeds Chris Planasch.
Also running unopposed is Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg, who is a Republican.
The primary election is Aug. 11 and the general election is Nov. 3.
Turning to Congress, for the first time in 42 years, Jim Sensenbrenner will not be on the ballot for his 5th District seat in November.
Scott Fitzgerald, the Republican state Senate majority leader from Juneau, who represents the 13th Senate District, is vying for the seat.
Republican Cliff DeTemple of Jackson, a U.S. Coast Guard Reserve commander, filed nomination papers just before the deadline. He and Fitzgerald will face off in an August primary.
Democrat Tom Palzewicz, who ran against Sensenbrenner in 2018 and lost by 24 points, also is on the ballot.
Elsewhere in the state, Republicans are targeting Democratic Rep. Ron Kind in western Wisconsin district President Donald Trump won by 4.5 points four years ago.
Two Republicans — Derrick Van Orden and Jessie Ebben — in addition to Democrat Mark Neumann filed to run against Kind. Neumann is a retired pediatrician, not the former Republican congressman from the Milwaukee area with the same name.
There will be a rematch of last month’s special election to fill northern Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District. Republican Tom Tiffany handily won the special election by 14 points over Democrat Tricia Zunker.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
