JUNEAU — Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said his office received complaints of a “grandparent” scam.
Schmidt said he does not have the number of people who were scammed in Dodge County, but warned residents the scheme has been around for nearly 13 years and occurs with disparaging consequences for some individuals.
Schmidt said the scam usually comes in two forms. First, the caller plays as if he is the grandchild and acts like he is distraught or crying, which leads the grandparent to believe they are talking to their grandchild. Second, the caller states he is calling on behalftheir grandchild, usually some type of doctor, police officer or court employee.
The details of the scam usually include the grandchild is on vacation and has gotten in trouble and has been arrested or has been in a car crash and is either in the hospital, in a foreign country or jail, Schmidt said.
“If the caller states that the grandchild was in a motor vehicle crash it usually involves the grandchild hitting a pregnant woman or public official or even killing a child,” Schmidt said. “The details of these calls alarm the grandparent and the grandparent is so shaken up that they do not think rationally and the caller quickly instructs them to obtain money or some type of gift card to help the grandchild to help alleviate the situation.”
He said the caller says the money is needed to either pay for an attorney, bond the grandchild out of jail or get them out of the foreign country.
“The imposter states it is imperative that the grandparent not tell the grandchild’s parents,” Schmidt said. “They take advantage of the grandparents’ emotions, love and concern for their family.”
He said these imposters tend to target those 65 and older because they are usually more trusting and are home to answer the phone.
“Once emotions get involved and the desperation and urgency in the caller’s voice is heard, the victim doesn’t think rationally,” Schmidt said. “These calls tend to occur later at night or earlier in the morning when they don’t think as clearly.”
He said this scam has netted some crooks $10,000 in a day costing, the victims hundreds or thousands of dollars.
Schmidt urges those who have been scammed to file a report with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office or call them on their non-emergency line at 920-386-3726. Individuals can also file a report on the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office app, which can be downloaded to a cellphone from the Google Play or Apple stores.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.