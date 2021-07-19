RMS associate principal resigns

Students returning to Riverside Middle School this year will have a new associate principal.
Nick Ryan, who served the Watertown Unified School District for three years, left the district June 30 when his contract ended.
Ryan will now serve as the new principal at Karcher Middle School in the Burlington Area School District.
In his resignation letter, Ryan wrote, “Panthers — It is with mixed emotions as I write that I will be accepting a new role next year as principal of Karcher Middle School in Burlington, Wisconsin. Watertown has been such a big part of my life for so many years including the last three, which have been amazing. I cannot begin to tell you how much I value the relationships made with each one of you throughout our time together. Please keep in touch and know that I am always here for all of you both professionally and personally. I look forward to closing out this wild year on a positive note,” Ryan wrote.
RMS Dean of Students Michael Cunningham will transition into the associate principal’s position.
