AZTALAN — Incumbent Town of Aztalan Chairman Scott Masche will face a challenge in the April 6 general election from Jeremy Chwala.
Chwala received 111 votes in Tuesday’s primary election for chairman, while Masche garnered 97.Brandon Rue was eliminated, with 12 votes.
