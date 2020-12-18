JEFFERSON — If a child took a high school level course in the eight -grade, even in a different district or a virtual academy, should that child be exempted from the credit requirement in that area at Jefferson High School?
That was the question before the Jefferson School Board Wednesday as it pondered waiving a required high school health credit for an individual student in unique circumstances.
Eventually, the board decided to make an exception in this individual's case, although the superintendent had initially denied the request based on long-standing district policy.
The exemption approved will not affect the policy overall, but recognizes that this particular family and student have a case that justifies the waiver of the credit requirement for a specific class.
The family of the student in question, a ninth grade student who enrolled at Jefferson High School this year after studying at the Rural Virtual Academy last year, approached the school board last month with the request.
The family sought a waiver that would allow the half-credit the student earned at her previous school to count in lieu of the required health class at Jefferson High School, and that the virtual school credit be reflected on the child's Jefferson High School transcript, fulfilling the half credit health graduation requirement.
The student took the health class as a second-semester eighth grade student at the Rural Virtual Academy last year (an accredited Wisconsin public school). It was billed as a high school level course fulfilling Wisconsin's graduation requirements.
The student was offered the high school level class based on her maturity and academic record, which showed she could handle the higher level class.
The family said the local student chose to take advantage of this opportunity in order to free up her high school schedule for other interest areas.
In recognition that the student has already completed the coursework that is covered in the Jefferson High School health class, the family requested that their child be granted this one-time waiver.
On Nov. 4, the family had appealed to Superintendent Mark Rollefson to seek such a waiver. At the time, the superintendent denied the request, citing the district's policy which lays out the only courses considered for waived credit are math, English, science and social studies.
After deliberation at Wednesday's meeting, however, board members decided to grant the family's request, with the understanding this is not a precedent-setting move.
