Fourth of July parade marshal announced

The Watertown Parade Committee has selected Paul Bradow as this year’s 4th of July Parade marshal.
The parade will kick off at 10 a.m. Monday, July 4 in downtown Watertown.
However, due to construction on South Water Street and the closing of the pedestrian sidewalk on the Main Street Bridge, the starting location of this year’s parade will change.
The parade units will start at First and Main streets, travel east, turning onto Dewey Avenue then to Division Street and end at its usual location at Riverside Park.
The Bradows, Paul and his wife Susanne, are long standing Main Street business owners. They own and operate Bradow Jewelers on Main Street.
Paul moved to Watertown with his parents who were teachers in 1976, and lived here until graduating from Watertown High School in 1986. He then went to school to study the trade of jewelry design and repair, and began working in the jewelry industry until he joined the Army in 1989.
He served as a US Army Airborne Ranger until 1992 in Fort Benning, Georgia, and then continued to serve in the Army Reserves and National Guard for several years after. Paul met his wife Susanne while in the Army and they got married in fall of 1993.
In March of 1996, Paul and Susanne returned back to Watertown to open Bradow Jewelers on Main Street. They have two children, Sarah, 24, and Grant, 19.
Paul has been a member of the Watertown American Legion for 26 years and has served and volunteered for various organizations.
“As we approach the celebration of the birth of our nation, my family and I would like to wish all of you a very happy Fourth of July,” Paul said. “This is a day of both a fun celebration in our city and a time to honor the men and women that helped make this country our safe and free home.
“As a veteran and former Army Ranger, I will always consider all the service members who came before me and the ones who will continue to come after — those who are willing to sacrifice everything to help keep our country safe. It is important that we never forget their sacrifices and always extend gratitude.
“I would also like to thank the parade committee for allowing me the honor to serve as the parade marshal this year. Being a Watertown business owner for more than 26 years, my family and I have been fortunate to see wonderful changes within our city and are excitedly awaiting all the new plans happening in the very near future. It has been a privilege and a joy getting to be part of a community that is continually growing in such a positive direction.
“I cannot think of a finer city to live and raise our family in. Please enjoy the parade and all the festivities while having a safe and fantastic Fourth of July.”
