The U.S. military teaches many forms of self-discipline and has molded innumerable people into stronger human beings over the decades. One thing it doesn’t develop as strongly as some other areas of a person’s character is how to handle grief.
A Watertown man whose family has an extensive history of military service all the way back to World War I, has done an admirable job developing his own form of grief management over the loss of his son, who was a member of the Marines, in a roadside bombing in Ramadi, Iraq on July 24, 2007.
Sitting in a small conference room with a photo of his son Cpl. Matthew Zindars on a table, retired Watertown insurance agent of more than three decades, Ken Zindars, reflected on Matthew’s meaning to the Zindars family, his friends and the military.
As a condition of the interview, Zindars asked that the focus not be on his two-year stint in the Army, stateside, after being drafted during the Vietnam War-era from 1963-65, but on his son’s value as a person and soldier.
Zindars recalled that Matthew was 18 and had yet to cross the Watertown High School graduation stage in 2004, when he joined the Marines. Doing this, he followed in the footsteps of his grandfather, Walter Zindars, who worked stateside in World War I; four uncles and Ken’s older brothers, Robert, Jim, Jack and Frank; then Ken, himself.
These men racked up service that included Robert’s time in the Army in WWII in North Africa; Jim’s fighting in the Solomon Islands; Jack’s time in the Army in Okinawa and Frank’s service in Korea in the Army from 1953-55.
Matthew was killed at the age of 21 in a roadside bombing as he took part in Operation Iraqi Freedom. He is buried at Lutheran Cemetery in Watertown. Zindars said another of his sons died at a young age and was buried elsewhere. He said he and his family decided to have the youngest son reburied next to Matthew.
Matthew graduated from basic training at Camp Pendleton and was sent to Fallujah during the Iraq fighting. There, he went into artillery, but didn’t like it, returning to Camp Pendleton. When he heard that some guys who were married were being sent to Iraq, he and his friends, as single men, volunteered to go in their places.
“In July of 2007, they came into our (insurance) office — which was right near Mullen’s Dairy — and told us he had been killed,” Zindars said. “That was a traumatic experience for me and my wife. My business suffered for about a year and half. It was like somebody ripped out my heart. He was one of those kids you never had any trouble with.”
A Daily Times editorial of Aug. 2, 2007 discussed the two-days that Matthew Zindars' tributes would take place. These included a visitation at Hafemeister Funeral Home, as well as another large visitation and funeral that required the use of Luther Preparatory School’s gymnasium to accommodate approximately 600 servicemen, veterans, family members and area residents.
"Matthew is being given a full military and religious services,” now-retired Watertown Daily Times Editor Tom Schultz wrote then. "Marines are present throughout the activities of both days. These are emotional times for everyone, and especially for his family that loved him dearly. The fact that Matthew died for a cause that he believed in and supported will help the Zindars cope with the pain of losing their child.”
Schultz wrote that Zindars would long be remembered as an American military hero for his unselfish ideals.
"He lived and died wearing the Marine uniform and doing his part to protect the country from the many evils it faces,” the editor said.
At the funeral, nearly every seat in the Luther Preparatory gymnasium was full. Then-Gov. Jim Doyle, members of the military and the Zindars family sat in the front row during the services.
Perhaps one of the hardest parts of dealing with the situation for Zindars and his wife was knowing their son had been due to come home from Iraq in October of 2007. He had tentative plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater to study journalism.
Addressing his own time in the military, Zindars said after going to high school in his home city of Oconomowoc, he was not “gung-ho” about joining the military as Vietnam was heating up. Zindars said his draft number was due to come up in October of 1963, but he wanted to get in earlier and was drafted in April. He found military life to be a jarring experience after a pleasant life growing up in southern Wisconsin.
“They want you to be a cohesive unit,” Zindars said. “They beat you down and build you back up. When you get out, you really appreciate what you had as a civilian. You can’t fight the military, you've gotta join it.”
During his time in the service, Zindars worked in heavy equipment and with a company that dealt with nuclear weapons. Among the places he spent his military career were Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri and Fort Lewis, Washington.
He changed his direction in the Army when he was made a finance clerk and later a company clerk. He said he was more comfortable working in the clerical end of the military, with the possible exception of the day he made a mistake and several men didn’t receive paychecks. He said that was a day he would not want to relive.
As part of his time in the military, Zindars processed men returning from Vietnam and this had a strong influence on his feelings about the war.
“I was toying with going to helicopter school in Alabama, but I didn’t and that was probably good, because the helicopter guys didn’t last long over there,” he said.
After his time in the Army, Zindars moved to the reserves at Pewaukee and Camp McCoy for a few summers. He relocated to Watertown in 1976 with Lynn to operate his insurance agency on West Main Street.
Zindars has been heavily involved in American Legion Post 189, where he was commander from 2013 to 2016. He is a 30-year member of the Legion and has become a life member. Lynn has been a member of Legion’s auxiliary. They have established a scholarship in Matthew’s name that helps Watertown High School seniors continue their educations.
He said among other attributes, the military can instill tolerance in its members.
“You learn to get along with all people. I never felt prejudiced when I was in the military. We had Hispanics, blacks, whites, everything. You want to get get along,” he said.
Zindars is bothered by some of the wars the country has been involved in since WWII.
“We sometimes get involved in conflicts and police actions that maybe we shouldn’t,” he said, “but that’s hindsight.”
Protests that are occurring these days across the US, that often devolve into destruction of property and what Zindars views as "a lack of patriotism," are of concern to him.
“Being in the military teaches many things and one of them is to honor the flag. Now you see people hanging it upside down. How many Americans died for our freedoms and for the flag?” He said.
Despite the immeasurable loss of his son, Zindars said he does not harbor a grudge against the military.
“When we go into the service, we all know there is a chance that something is going to happen. The heroes are the guys who don’t come home,” he said as he closed his eyes and held his head in his hand. "I feel humble. God has blessed us — as a family and as a country. I’m so proud to be an American.”
