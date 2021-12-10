JUNEAU — Call it another casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Dodge County’s Public Health Officer Abby Sauer is calling it quits.
Sauer recently submitted her resignation with the last day of her employment in county government being Jan. 6, 2022.
“It’s been a long road for me,” Sauer said admitting some of the miles traveled at times were rocky.
Sauer said it was a difficult decision for her, but one she needed to make.
“In the end, I need to focus on my children and my family,” she said.
Also, this week, Jefferson County Director of Public Health Gail Scott decided to step down from her position after four decades of service, including helping manage the local response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although Sauer wouldn’t elaborate on where her travels will lead her, she said she will be putting her nursing skills back to work.
“It was the politicization of the pandemic that had an affect on my love for the public-health profession,” she said. “The push back and questions of public health measures took its toll and it continues to take its toll on many health officials across the nation.”
The “politicization” of the pandemic can be traced back to a rally held outside the Dodge County Administration Building in June 2020. It was then nearly 300 demonstrators opposed an ordinance that would have set clearer guidelines for health officials when combating communicable diseases.
Much of the public outcry began when the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that Health Secretary-designee Andrea Palm’s safer-at-home order was unlawful. Many counties began reviewing their own ordinances to determine whether there was a basis for local orders. Dodge County discovered, like many other counties, that they did not have an ordinance governing pubic health matters or diseases, and instead relied on state statutes.
In the weeks that followed, Dodge County officials began drafting an ordinance that would have given their public health officer distinct procedures and developed parameters should a localized order be needed.
The purpose of the ordinance was to describe the duties and authorities of the local health officer, prevent communicable diseases and their spread, prevent public health nuisances and human health hazards, prevent food and waterborne illnesses and infections and their spread, and also provide for the administration and enforcement if any violations should occur.
The ordinance draft provoked a backlash with concerns over constitutional overreach.
One of the protest’s organizers, Dan Siegmann, who is now a Dodge County Board supervisor, took his concerns to Facebook and then to the rally.
In the end, the Dodge County Board decided to postpone any action on a health and welfare ordinance, and, eventually, it became a moot point and died for a lack of action. Siegmann later won a recall election for a seat on the county board.
Siegmann said he knew of Sauer in June 2020.
“She came on real strong against me,” he said. “She did the best job she could, but she never looked outside the box. She always wanted to work with information she knew from her education such as the Centers for Disease Control. She didn’t want to look at other resources.”
Siegmann wished Sauer the best. He wasn’t alone in his sentiment.
“I wish Abby nothing but success and happiness as she embarks on new career endeavors,” said Rebecca Bell, Dodge County human services and health director.
Bell said Sauer began her employment with Dodge County as a public-health nurse in September 2012. She was was promoted to health services as a supervisor and then public health officer in July 2108.
“Abby has been an integral part of the management team at Dodge County Human Services and Health Department,” Bell said. “Her contributions as a leader have been immeasurable. She served as public health officer during unprecedented times of COVID-19 with professionalism. Abby’s work ethic, reliability and dedication to public health has been an asset to Dodge County.”
Bell said Sauer also played an integral part in other aspects of public health, including lead poisoning, environmental hazards, immunizations, emergency preparedness and substance abuse prevention efforts.
Dodge County Administrator Jim Mielke agreed.
“Abby is and has been a great asset to Dodge County. She was passionate in following her responsibilities of promoting public health,” he said. “Abby is a credit to the public-health-officer profession. There is no doubt she endured significant challenges the past 18-20 months during the COVID pandemic. Through it all, she demonstrated her professionalism and strength in the face of uncalled for personal attacks.
“Abby will be making a transition to employment where she will be able to use her nursing skills in a non-public health setting,” Mielke said. “I am happy for Abby and wish her all the best in the future. She will be missed.”
Dodge County Supervisor Joe Marsik, who is a former physician and surgeon, said the same.
“Abby has a very kind heart,” he said. “She is just a sweet person, who caught it from every end. She was in her position to help people, but who would ever think this (COVID-19) pandemic would happen? It’s a very stressful position to be in.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.