OSHKOSH – Watertown Unified School District Superintendent Cassandra Schug was among three finalists for superintendent in the Oshkosh public school system.
The Oshkosh Northwestern reported that school board members in Oshkosh picked a new superintendent during a closed-door meeting Monday, but won’t say whom they chose until the end of the week.
Schug was not the chosen candidate.
“The board feels like we’ve found the next candidate. We are happy to release the info on Friday,” the Northwestern quoted Oshkosh school board President Bob Poeschl as saying. “We’ve stayed on path on what we’ve said we’re going to do. At this point, we need a couple days to figure it out.”
In May of 2020, Schug was among the final three candidates to replace retiring Waukesha School District Superintendent Todd Gray, but did not get the job.
The Daily Times reported in January of 2019 that Schug would remain in her position as superintendent of the Watertown Unified School District after being one of two candidates contending for the Hartford Union High School District superintendent position.
Schug, who has been superintendent in Watertown since 2011, is the former principal of West Bend High School and assistant principal of Nathan Hale High School.
