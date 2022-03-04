The City of Watertown has nearly $2.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds coming its way, but what it will be spent on remains in the discussion phase.
While some of the funding is tentatively scheduled for an extension of the city’s utilities west of Farm and Fleet, addressing childcare needs and emergency sick leave reimbursement, other money is penciled in for affordable housing and various departmental requests.
“Because this was a unique, one-time opportunity, we were methodical in our approach,” Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland said. “City staff reviewed planning and strategic documents, strategized with our elected officials, talked with the public and community stakeholders, and did collaborative work with with our internal leadership teams to develop a strategic approach to allocating funds.”
In a note from Watertown’s Strategic Initiatives and Development Coordinator Alex Allon, the city’s finance committee outlined an allocation strategy totaling $2,457,513:
• Utilities infrastructure west of Farm and Fleet: $742,500
• Childcare needs: $400,000
• Affordable housing investment: $100,000
• Housing rehabilitation: $100,000
• Audio/Visual renovations for the council chambers: $100,000
• Reimbursement of emergency sick leave program: $150,000
• Various department requests: $203,000
• Remaining unallocated funds: $662,013
“While we have put together a strategic list of initiatives that have been approved by the city finance committee, it is important to note that many of these initiatives have not yet undergone a formal request process,” McFarland said. “Our team has worked to put together policy documents for formal requests that each of these items would have to follow to receive funding.”
She said the policy will head to the finance committee this month.
“What we’ve largely done so far is a reflection of the community priorities that we intend to provide financial support for,” McFarland said.
She said the current list of funding allocations is reflective of a three-tiered approach. Tier one projects consist of higher-cost items that meet the city’s strategic goals, which would be difficult to fund otherwise, and are considered to be high impact with the potential to be a catalyst for continuing public benefit at the end of the grant funding period.
“Projects in this tier are largely focused on infrastructure improvements in areas we are planning for development, public facility improvements and community development primarily around housing and child care,” she said.
McFarland said tier two is reserved for reimbursing the city’s revenue’s loss. Items in this category are requests that under the provision of government services and department needs.
“Tier three projects consist of items pertaining largely to public health and emergency response in light of the COVID-19 pandemic,” McFarland said.
The city’s health and fire departments have had the provision of their services severely affected since March 2020, she added.
“These expenditures will improve their internal capacity and facilitate effective and efficient operations,” she said. “Our goal is that the strategic use of these funds will benefit and serve the community long into the future.”
McFarland said to date the only expended funds approved by the finance committee have been allocated in the audio and visual equipment in the council chambers to provide stable access to government meetings and to encourage attendance from the public.
She added the finance committee has also approved the purchase of a cardiac monitor, a power load system (which automatically lifts and loads a cot into an ambulance) and a computer in the fire department to increase the city’s operational effectiveness and efficiency.
McFarland said the committee also approved the purchase of Badger Books (The Badger Book is the only electronic poll book authorized for use in Wisconsin elections. Within each polling place, Badger Books are connected securely to communicate to each other, but do not connect to the Internet or any other network outside the polling place), which the city plans to roll out for the August elections.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.