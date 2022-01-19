Sometimes you can feel that “enough is enough” and it’s time to move on to life’s next stage.
That is what happened to revered Watertown auto-service technician Steve Kohlhoff, also the longtime proprietor of Steve’s South Side Citgo Service Station, when health concerns caught up with him.
When a serious health scare rocked Kohlhoff’s world, the 68-year-old realized that life is too short to be a constant slave to the grind and retirement sounded good.
“I appreciate all the people,” Kohlhoff said of his thousands of customers over the years. “I started this when I was 22 years old and I’m 68 now.”
In addition to quality automotive work, Kohlhoff’s station at 1021 S. Third St., just south of the railroad tracks, was known as the last one in the city to provide full service — including the nowadays unheard of service of dispensing of gasoline by an attendant. That amenity will continue under new owner Kyle Schaefer, who has renamed the station Schaefer’s Auto Repair.
“A lot of older people said, ‘Don’t quit. I don’t know how to put in fuel’,” Kohlhoff said. “And we used 100% gasoline, with no ethanol. That made (the station) go, for me.”
Since Kohlhoff’s brush with his serious health ailment — over which his body has triumphed and which he prefers to keep private — he has finally acknowledged, “It’s time to enjoy life.”
He’s certainly paid his dues. Kohlhoff recalled many days as young man — and recently — when he had to lie on his back on the cold pavement in front of his station to work on vehicles.
“I worked outside on my back when I was starting out. Then that stopped, and recently, I found myself doing it again. It was like things came full circle,” Kohlhoff said with a laugh, adding he began work in Watertown with an office and two service bays. He was so successful that he was able to add three bays over his 46 years at that familiar bend in a hardscrabble section of South Third Street.
“I started in April of 1976 and I sold the station this past Jan. 7,” Kohlhoff said. “It was a good run. I just wanted to treat others as I wanted to be treated myself and it worked. Treating others that way holds true in both life and business.”
Kohlhoff will most miss his customers from almost half a century of serving their automobile needs.
“The customers and I had a great rapport,” he said. “My customers were almost more like family to me than my own immediate family, at times, because I saw them so much. My own sons understood that. And now it’s time for me to be with my family and enjoy the benefits and reap the rewards.”
Among other pursuits, Kohlhoff said he will continue to work in another of his businesses, Stone Ridge Market in Wautoma. There, he is vice president of the firm, which makes, among other things, meat snack sticks and summer sausage. Kohlhoff began the business in 2004.
“I won’t work every day there,” he said. “I just want to be enjoying life and I want to stay active. I don’t want to rust.”
Schaefer is excited to be taking over for Kohlhoff and said customers will see little in the way of change in terms of service and business philosophy.
“Yep, we will keep the full service,” said Schaefer, who has 19 years experience in auto repair.
“Kyle is an experienced technician with the same demeanor as me,” Kohlhoff said. “He does good work. I trust Kyle to run this as before.”
“The transition couldn’t have gone better,” Schaefer said. “(Auto service) is all I know. It’s all I’ve ever done. I just want to continue everything that Steve built.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.