Discount tickets available — The department offers tickets to area attractions at a substantial savings off the regular price. These tickets may be purchased at the Park and Rec Office during office hours through Sept. 3, while supplies last. Attractions include Great America, Milwaukee Zoo, Noah’s Ark, Mount Olympus, Wisconsin Duck Tour and Pirate’s Cove Adventure Golf.
Adult fall/winter volleyball — Volleyball leagues’ approximate starting dates will be the week of Oct. 4. Monday night coed “A” league, Tuesday night women’s “A” league, and Wednesday night men’s league are played at Riverside Middle School gym. Monday night coed “B” league and Tuesday night women’s “B” league are played at Webster school gym. Fee is $120 per team, which includes a $25 deposit to hold a team’s spot. There is a $5 fee for non-city resident fee for any player residing outside Watertown city limits. Pre-registration is required and begins on Aug. 24.
Fall youth soccer — An in-house recreational soccer league that will use micro-soccer format, which includes small-sided teams, will be offered. Weekly activities include practices during the week and game play on Saturday mornings. Shin guards are required, and soccer cleats are encouraged. League play is at Brandt Quirk Soccer Complex Saturday mornings, Sept. 11 through Oct. 16. Alternate locations may be utilized in case of wet field conditions. Fees are: Micro (grades K-2) $35 per city resident or $52.50 per non-city resident; wing (grades 3-5) $40 per city resident or $60 per non-city resident; coed (grades 6-8) $45 per city resident or $67.50 per non-city resident. A $10 late fee will be added to all registrations received after Aug. 16. Player evaluations will be held at Brandt Quirk Soccer Complex on Aug. 19 for wing (6-7 p.m.) and coed (7-8 p.m.). Player evaluations are held in an effort to assist in evenly dividing teams. Staff-led practices with volunteer coach assisting will be offered on Mondays during the week, with additional coach-led practices during the week optional. Volunteer coaches are needed. If interested, indicate interest when registering. Pre-registration is required.
Fall 4K kickers soccer — This program is intended to introduce young players to micro-soccer. Micro-soccer involves smaller sided teams playing on sized down fields in an effort to get all players more involved in the action. Shin guards and athletic shoes are encouraged. League play is at Brandt Quirk Soccer Complex on Field 4 (by the tennis courts). Alternate locations may be utilized in the case of wet field conditions. It is held Saturday, Sept. 11 to Oct. 16 from 9 to 10 a.m. Fee is $30 per city resident or $45 per non-city resident. A $10 late fee will be added to all registrations received after Aug. 25. Pre-registration is required.
Adult fall softball — Adult fall softball games will be played at the Riverside Park Baseball Diamonds. The Tuesday night league is less competitive, than the Wednesday night league. League play format is two games per team each night. Team fees and rosters are due Aug. 16 with league play starting Aug. 31/Sept. 1. Sept. 20 is the last day to add players to rosters. Fee is $260 per team, which includes a $25 deposit to hold a team’s spot. There is a $5 per non-city resident fee for any player residing outside Watertown city limits. Pre-registration is required.
Fall flag football (grades 4-6) half season — This program is intended to introduce children to the sport of flag football and to develop skills that include throwing, catching, and other football fundamentals. This program will be a joint effort between the Watertown Park and Recreation Department and the Watertown High School football program for boys and girls who are enrolled in grades 4-6 for the 2021-22 school year. There will be a maximum of nine players per side with two 25-minute halves with clock stops for timeouts. All games will have referees. Football cleats or sneakers are allowed, but no metal spikes. A mouth guard will be provided. Skills and drills will be held Aug. 30 and Sept. 1 at Washington Park from 6:15 to 7 p.m. Participants will be put through drills introducing them to football skills. Practices will be Saturdays from 9 to 9:45 a.m. at Washington Park starting Sept. 11. Games will be held on Thursday nights, beginning with a scrimmage on Sept. 9. League play will be Sept. 9 to Oct. 14 at 6 p.m., 6:50 p.m., or 7:40 p.m. at Washington Park. Registration deadline is Aug. 30. Fee is $40 per city residents or $60 per non-city residents. A $10 late fee will be added after Aug. 30. T-shirts will be included in the registration fee. Pre-registration is required.
Summer family activity — Summer activities include bingo (or 2 or 3 or blackout). Each completed bingo gives one a chance to win a grand prize – a parks and rec gift certificate. There is no fee for this activity. A bingo sheet will be emailed after registration. Return completed sheets to parkrecprogramming@gmail.com or the park and rec office by Aug. 20. Registration is currently available online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or at the park and rec office.
Watercraft rentals — A variety of watercraft are available to rent including adult kayaks, child kayaks, stand-up paddleboards, and a tandem (two-person) kayak. Reserve online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com on a first-come, first-serve basis. Regularly staffed hours are Mondays to Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon. Reservations after hours are available Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays from 4:30 to 6 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays, noon to 3 p.m. After hours reservations must be made before 4 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays and before noon on Fridays for the weekend. Cost per hour is $10/city resident or $15/non-city resident for the single kayaks/paddleboards, and $15 per city resident or $22.50 per non-city resident for the tandem kayak. Coast guard approved lifejackets are required to be worn, and lifeguards will not be on duty. Must be at least 16 years of age with a valid driver’s license to rent without a parent or guardian. Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Kayaks will only be used on the Rock River between the lower and upper dams in the City of Watertown.
Rock River Day Camp Junior Leaders — Becoming a junior leader allows kids to still be a part of camp while learning responsibility and team-building skills. Junior leaders support day camp staff and assist with activities and events. Kids who have completed sixth through eighth grades are eligible. Register required. Camp runs the week of Aug. 16. Cost is $75 per week.
Rock River Day Camp — Day camp is offered for children in 4K through fifth grade at Riverside Park. This year’s program offers week-long sessions of activities. Some of the activities include arts and crafts, sports, drama, music, and nature study. Register required. Camp runs the week of Aug. 16. Cost is $100 per week. Extended care available for $25 per week.
Registration — Pre-registration is required for most program. Register online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or at the Park & Rec Office. See the current city COVID-19 guidelines for vaccinated/non-vaccinated people.
