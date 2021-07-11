There will be a free yoga class on the island at Riverside Park on Monday at 5:30 pm. In the case of inclement weather, the alternate site will be St. Paul’s church hall. Nancy Bauer will be the yoga instructor. Anyone with questions should call Nancy at 920-988-7016.
