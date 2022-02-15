The Watertown Main Street Program will host its Beach Party Bingo on Friday, March 4 at the Watertown Elks Lodge, 117 N. First St.

Admission is $25 to play 17, 3-card games. Attendees may purchase additional 3-card game packs for $10 more. A cash bar will be open during the event, but water and popcorn will be complimentary. Bingo daubers will be for sale for $2 each, and participants must be 18 or older to play.

Seating begins at 5 p.m., with bingo game play starting at 6 p.m. Seating location is first come, first served, but players are guaranteed a seat with an advance reservation.

Free seat reservations are available at watertownmainstreet.org. Attendees may also reserve a seat by registering in person at the Chamber/Main Street office, 519 E. Main St. Seating is limited to 200 players.

Beach-themed attire is encouraged and prizes will be awarded for best dressed attendees. There will also be door prizes and a 50/50 raffle. Bingo game winning prizes will include a variety of gift items and baskets donated by Watertown merchants as well as mystery prizes that will be randomly selected from a special beach bag.

Bingo cards may not be sold in advance. Cards will be sold by cash or check only on March 4 at the Elks Lodge starting at 5 p.m.

For more information, call 920-342-3623 or email watertownmainstreet@gmail.com.

