The Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation has announced two grant opportunities for organizations working to improve the health of children and families. The opportunities will support capacity building and work that improves the social determinants of health.
“The single greatest priority of the foundation is to create health equity,” said Tina Crave, GWCHF President & CEO. “Health equity means every person has the opportunity to enjoy optimal health and wellbeing.”
The 2022 Changemaker grants will be awarded to organizations working to improve health equity for those they serve, while focusing on the social determinants of health.
“Through the 2022 Changemaker Grants, we are looking to provide substantial funding for programs that will have a large impact in our community,” said Margaret Hanrahan, GWCHF board member and grants committee chairwoman. “We’ll also consider smaller projects that have the potential to lead to larger-scale initiatives.”
Requests for the 2022 Changemaker Grants will be accepted through Dec. 31, or until a budget of $500,000 is met.
Capacity Building Grants will provide funding for organizations looking to advance their missions by developing leadership skills through training and technical assistance. In addition, support will be provided for organizational efforts such as research and development, quality improvement and strategic planning.
“During this time when resources are stretched especially thin, we are pleased to support organizations in building their strength and effectiveness,” said Hanrahan. “Our Capacity Building Grants offer an opportunity for organizations to grow their impact in order to improve outcomes for those they serve.”
Capacity Building Grants are open on an ongoing basis. Organizations seeking Capacity Building Grants can contact Andi Merfeld, community engagement and grants coordinator, at 920-390-4682 to discuss their project. An invitation to formally apply will be extended to qualifying projects.
Prospective applicants can view the requests for proposals, complete with application details, on the grants page of the foundation’s website at watertownhealthfoundation.com/grants.html.
Submitted proposals must directly support the communities served by the school districts of Dodgeland, Hustisford, Ixonia, Jefferson, Johnson Creek, Lake Mills, Waterloo and Watertown.
In addition to its Capacity Building and Changemaker Grants, GWCHF has two additional open grant cycles. Health Equity Spark Grants are designed to spark community learning, reflection and dialogue on the topics of equity, diversity and inclusion; and Community Collaboration Grants, which provide support up to $20,000 for partnerships that enhance community spaces where individuals can be active together. Both grants are open on an ongoing basis.
To date, the foundation has invested nearly $13 million in its five strategic, child-focused priorities:
• Strong families
• Kindergarten readiness
• School success
• Social emotional wellbeing
• Healthy eating/active living
To learn more about the foundation and supported initiatives, visit watertownhealthfoundation.com.
