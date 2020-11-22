JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Chamber of Commerce and Jefferson County Fair Park are working to bring a little holiday cheer into what, for most people, has been a truly awful year.
With health and governmental officials strongly urging people to stay away from gatherings during this holiday season, organizers of the 2020 Holiday Parade of Lights had to get creative, finding a way to continue the December tradition without exposing people to the coronavirus.
Jen Pinnow, executive director of the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce, said that throughout the summer and into the fall, she had been following what other communities have done to continue their traditions with pandemic precautions.
Pinnow said she was intrigued by the “drive-thu” parades hosted by other communities and started looking into the possibility of hosting one in Jefferson.
Working with the police department, she tried to scope out locations downtown, but nothing had enough space.
Then she got in touch with Jefferson County Fair Park, which was eager to work with the chamber and fit the bill of what the parade would require as a drive-thru event.
Pinnow said she was delighted to find a way to move forward with the Holiday Parade of Lights, which has been a Christmas-time tradition in Jefferson for 24 years.
“We wanted to be able to spread joy during this particularly difficult holiday season,” the chamber director said.
The event will take place at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 5.
While in the past, the Parade of Lights has involved a stationary crowd with parade units driving past, the drive-thru parade will entail stationary parade units spaced regularly along the fairgrounds route, with spectators driving past in their private vehicles.
At the end of the parade route, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be present to offer their holiday greetings to spectators as they pass through.
In order to limit “touch points” and avoid unintentionally spreading the virus, parade participants have been asked to not hand out candy.
Instead, the first 100 cars to arrive will receive a goodie bag from Santa’s elves (gloved and masked for the occasion as a COVID-19 precaution).
Attendees will enter the fair park via Gate 1 on North Jackson Avenue and will exit the fairgrounds via Spangler Road.
It was just last Tuesday that the chamber and Fair Park cooperated to ensure the holiday tradition would go on.
By later that week, the parade already had 20 entries, Pinnow said. (In a normal year, the downtown Parade of Lights would have around 40 entries.)
The Jefferson Chamber of Commerce has also extended an invitation to those who were planning on being in the Fort Atkinson Holiday Parade which was originally set to take place this month but which was cancelled over pandemic concerns.
In addition, the chamber has reached out to the communities of Whitewater, Helenville and Watertown, which also traditionally have holiday parades, to see if they want to join in the event at the fair park.
“We feel fortunate to be able to partner with the fair park, which can accommodate a vast number of floats,” Pinnow said.
The chamber is the main sponsoring organization for the event, working this year with Jefferson County Fair Park. Additional major sponsors include the Jefferson Golf Course, SERVPRO of Jefferson County/Oconomowoc, Thompson Legal LLC, The Randy Schopen Foundation, County City Credit Union and Pack the Parlor.
There is still time for other businesses or organizations to join in the fun by signing up to host a stationary display along the parade route.
The deadline to submit an application to participate in the parade is Nov. 30. Part of the $10 entry fee will go towards the Jefferson Food Pantry.
For more information, people may contact the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce by email at director@jeffersonchamberwi.com,by telephone at 920-674-4511, or via its website at jeffersonchamberwi.com.
All parade displays should be lighted.
