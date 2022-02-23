The Watertown Main Street Program is seeking artists to help add color, fun and vitality to Main Street this summer by painting banners for Art on Main.

Art on Main is coordinated by the Main Street Program and Wepco Printing.

Each year, approximately 30 custom, hand-painted banners are displayed on Main Street and South Third Street from Memorial Day through Labor Day. The banners are then sold at auction to raise funds for downtown beautification projects. Art on Main artists come from all backgrounds, age groups and talent levels.

At present, eight banners remain available for painting. The banners are free, although a $20 deposit is required at pick-up and will be refunded when the completed banner is returned by April 1.

Artists must provide their own painting supplies. Banners are available for pick-up at Wepco Printing, 108 S. Sixth St. Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Fridays from 8 a.m. to noon. Art on Main is presented by Maas Brothers Construction and sponsored by Chickens Unlimited, WE Energies Foundation, the 7-Up/Dr. Pepper Bottling Co., Johnsonville, Fort Community Credit Union, Hafemeister Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Hayes Family Automotive, Literatus & Co, Edward Jones Investments – Ron Counsell, and the Watertown Arts Council.

For more information, call 920-342-3623.

