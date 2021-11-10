JUNEAU – A 17-year-old Watertown girl made her initial appearance in Dodge County Circuit Court Monday, charged with sending a threatening Snapchat message telling people not to come to school.
Elizabeth Higgins is charged with a felony count of making terrorist threats and a misdemeanor count of resisting an officer. If convicted of both charges, she faces a maximum of a $20,000 fine and four years and three months in prison.
Higgins appeared via video conferencing before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim on Monday and was placed on a $1,000 signature bond. As conditions of her bond, she may not use or possess a cellular device under any circumstances and not use a computer except for completion of assigned school work.
According to the criminal complaint, Watertown police became aware of the threat on Friday morning after an anonymous tip was made about a Snapchat photo. The photo was of three assault rifles in an open gun case with a caption that read, “Yes do not come (sic) school tomorrow.” Investigators were able to determine the message came from Higgins.
The school resource officer informed the school’s assistant principal and superintendent and Higgins was taken to the main office when she entered the the school, the complaint stated.
Although the school was not named in the criminal complaint, it is clear the school was Watertown High School. The criminal complaint is not clear as to why Higgins made the threat.
Several students were fearful to come to school that day because of the Snapchat message, according to the criminal complaint.
Higgins did not provide police with a lot of information, but said that she did not want to get friends in trouble. She said the photo was a fake and it was not a legitimate threat and that the phone she used was that of a friend.
Higgins’ phone was searched and a photo was found in her phone’s photo album that was sent to the police department with the assault rifles and the Snapchat caption. The photo appeared to have been saved from a Google search, the complaint stated.
Higgins allegedly had searched “Gun Snapchat” on Thursday evening. Immediately after she searched Watertown PD tip 411 number. The photo was sent to multiple other students who attended the high school.
Higgins has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 16 in Dodge County Circuit Court.
