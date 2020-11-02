LAKE MILLS — A 30-year-old Lake Mills man, Jose Luis Gonzalez Campos, was arrested for his fourth offense of operating while under the influence, following an accident on Intertate-94 Saturday.
Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a reported crash on Interstate 94 at 12:20 Saturday east of the city of Lake Mills.
Troopers located two crash vehicles, an occupied Hyundai and an unoccupied Infiniti in the east ditch area with significant crash damage and open intoxicant containers inside.
Witnesses reported the male driver of the Infiniti was traveling at a high rate of speed and swerving prior to crashing into the Hyundai. The driver was seen running from the Infiniti into a nearby wooded area. City of Lake Mills police and the Jefferson County sheriff’s department located him. Campos was booked at the Jefferson County jail.
Campos was cited for operating while intoxicated, fourth offense, and cited for operating after revocation. A preliminary breath test showed an ethanol level of 0.184.
The driver was transported to a local hospital for evidentiary blood draw and then to the Jefferson County jail where he was booked on the charges.
