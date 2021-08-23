Allison Herrewig will be installed as a first grade teacher of the Gospel of Jesus Christ at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Watertown in an 9 a.m. worship service Sunday.
The Rev. Michael Jensen will preach an installation sermon based on Exodus 7:8-13, illustrating the Lord’s power to provide deliverance for his people. John 6:66-69, “You have the words of eternal life.” The Rev. Karl Walther will conduct the rite of installation.
The public is invited to attend the service and a reception following.
Herrewig is a skilled Christian educator who is eager join the ministry of St. Mark’s Christian elementary school, which serves 230 children with academics and daily instruction in the Christian faith. She was born in 1998 in Watertown. Since then she has lived in Mobile, Alabama, Saginaw, Michigan, Fond du Lac, New Ulm, Minnesota, and West Palm Beach, Florida. She is the daughter of John and Julia Boggs.
Herrewig’s dad, John, is the pastor at Divine Savior Lutheran Church, in West Palm Beach, where her mother, Julia also works as office manager. She has three siblings, Jenna and Ryan both graduates of Luther Prep,are now studying at Martin Luther College. Micah will be a freshman at Luther Prep this year.
Herrewig graduated from Winnebago Lutheran Academy in 2016, and then went on to major in elementary education at Martin Luther College. She recently married Joe Herrewig, who is a tutor at Luther Prep, along with coaching football and teaching English.
She enjoys music, going to the beach, and spending time with family and friends. She said she is very excited to start her ministry at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church and School, as she teaches young ones about the salvation we have through faith in Christ.
