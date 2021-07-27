LAKE MILLS — Rehabilitation work started Monday on the County A bridge over Interstate-94 near Lake Mills in Jefferson County. County A is closed and detoured until October.
The signed detour route follows County V, County B and County Q. During that time, crews will replace the concrete bridge deck, make concrete surface repairs, repaint the steel girders over I-94 and regrade the County A approaches to the structure.
Work will also occur on the Airport Road bridge over I-94, requiring the closure of the structure for 10 working days starting Monday, Aug. 2. Airport Road will be closed again in September for three days to complete the polymer overlay. Improvements include concrete deck repairs and repainting the steel girders over I-94. No detour will be provided during the Airport Road bridge closures.
Motorists are advised to use alternate routes and drive with caution through all work zones.
The prime contractor for the $1.8 million project is Zenith Tech Inc. based out of Waukesha. Weather-permitting, the project is scheduled to be completed by early November.
Information on the I-94 bridge rehabilitation project can be found at projects.511wi.gov/i94bridges-jefferson/. Follow southwest region construction projects on Twitter at@WisDOTsouthwest.
